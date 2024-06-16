2025 NFL mock draft: Entire two round mock draft predictions
53. Miami Dolphins - Dontay Corleone, DT, Cincinnati
More bodies on the defensive side of the ball for the Miami Dolphins, as GM Chris Grier looks to cement the defensive front after losing Christian Wilkins in free agency this offseason to the Las Vegas Raiders. It’s unclear whether QB Tua Tagovailoa is going to be able to make progress in the AFC, but overall, the Dolphins have a very talented roster, as Grier has built a nice squad.
54. Green Bay Packers - Trevor Etienne, RB, Georgia
You know, it would be neat for the Jaguars to unite the Etienne brothers on the same team, but they recently took a RB in the 2025 NFL Draft, so the Packers will look to give Jordan Love another weapon with Trevor Etienne who has rushed for 1,472 yards in two years at Florida. He’s got 15 total touchdowns during those two years as well.
55. New York Jets - Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas
Joe Douglas missing on Zach Wilson a few years ago is still impacting their draft decisions today. Well, the Jets defensive front has undergone some change this offseason. They lost both Bryce Huff and John Franklin-Myers, so they have a huge need at the position. Landon Jackson had 13.5 tackles for loss in 2023 at Arkansas.
56. Houston Texans - Dane Key, WR, Kentucky
How about another wide receiver? The Houston Texans did trade for Stefon Diggs this offseason, but he’s only a short-term option, so GM Nick Caserio should not get lazy at this position, even with their other young WRs in Nico Collins, who just signed an extension, and Tank Dell.
I predict that the Texans will win the Super Bowl this year, but until a team can prove to be able to knock off the Chiefs, KC stillt has to be the favorite.