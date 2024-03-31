2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with aggressive trades
How will NFL teams fill their needs through the 2024 NFL Draft?
21) Denver Broncos (from Dolphins): Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington
The Denver Broncos traded down from the 12th overall pick and added a much-needed second-round selection in this NFL mock draft scenario, but they can’t wait much longer to select their quarterback of the future.
As of right now, it’s really hard to know what direction the Broncos will go. They’ll almost undoubtedly draft somebody, but who? There was an interesting development at the NFL Combine in which Michael Penix revealed that the Broncos grilled him in their formal interview over some of his worst plays at Washington. It doesn’t sound like they did that for anyone else.
Does that mean anything in the long run? Not necessarily, but Penix has all of the skills to excel with Sean Payton as his head coach and the Broncos need to take a shot somewhere in this draft class.
22) Philadelphia Eagles: Cooper DeJean, DB, Iowa
One of the essential pieces of the 2024 offseason is going to be adding personnel to Vic Fangio’s new-look secondary in Philadelphia. It’s no secret that the Eagles’ defensive backfield was victimized and torched all last season, and that wasn’t entirely the fault of Sean Desai.
Or Matt Patricia.
The Eagles need to upgrade their players in the secondary and Cooper DeJean could step in and play right away for them at really any position. Although he projects as an outside corner, DeJean could man the slot or play safety depending on what Fangio envisions right away. He would probably have to learn multiple positions.
Tackling is a non-negotiable for Fangio and DeJean prides himself on playing a physical brand of football.