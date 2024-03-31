2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with aggressive trades
How will NFL teams fill their needs through the 2024 NFL Draft?
31) San Francisco 49ers: Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky
The San Francisco 49ers don’t care about your consensus position rankings or big board. The 49ers are in an interesting situation right now in which Brandon Aiyuk isn’t exactly thrilled about his situation with the team, and it wouldn’t be shocking to see him traded on draft night.
Perhaps in this scenario, we could explore something like that (stay tuned)...
Corley feels like he fits exactly what the 49ers covet year over year at the offensive skill positions. He’s outstanding after the catch and very physical in that regard. He has a great combination of athletic traits and natural instincts in the open field when he’s got the ball.
The 49ers wouldn’t be able to get Corley with their second-round pick, so they take him here and are happy with it.
32) Kansas City Chiefs: Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
At this point, it almost feels like we can just pencil in Tyler Guyton for the Chiefs in nearly every 2024 NFL mock draft scenario.
Guyton fits argualy the Chiefs’ biggest need at this point, and although he’s a little raw in areas, he’s so physically gifted that getting him into the building might just mean it’s a matter of time before he is shutting things down on Patrick Mahomes’s blind side.
Donovan Smith remains a free agent at the time of this mock draft being posted, and someone like Guyton could really provide Kansas City with an inexpensive long-term solution at a crucial position.