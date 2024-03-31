2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with aggressive trades
57) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Zach Frazier, C, West Virginia
The Buccaneers land one of the premier interior offensive linemen in the class here in West Virginia’s Zach Fazier. This is a draft fit that has just made a ton of sense for a long time. He would fill a need for the Bucs and be snapping to former #1 overall pick Baker Mayfield right away in the NFL.
58) Cincinnati Bengals (from Packers): Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame
The Bengals strike a trade here with the Green Bay Packers and send Tee Higgins to a new home. With the pick they got from Green Bay, they add a longer-term option at the tackle position with Trent Brown being a bit of a wild card there (and only a one-year option). Fisher has the look of a long-term starter and might even be able to play some guard as a rookie if the Bengals are able to get the best out of Trent Brown.
The Packers swing the trade for Tee Higgins and give themselves a legitimate WR1 option going forward. Christian Watson was supposed to be that guy but he hasn’t been able to stay healthy and hasn’t been consistent enough.
59) Houston Texans: T’Vondre Sweat, DL, Texas
The Texans have done a great job of revamping their defensive line already this offseason, but adding another local product out of Texas in T’Vondre Sweat would be the icing on the cake. Sweat is another big body on the interior defensive line, but he’s not just a big body. He’s got a level of power and explosiveness to his game that causes serious problems for interior offensive linemen.
60) Buffalo Bills: Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota
The Buffalo Bills said goodbye this offseason to both Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer. It’s the end of one era and the beginning of another. Minnesota’s Tyler Nubin may not have blown people away with his athletic traits but he has proven over time that he has playmaking ability, range, instincts, and ball skills.