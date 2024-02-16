2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with big trades
We take a crack at predicting the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft
27. Minnesota Vikings (from Cardinals): Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
As I tried to think of what teams could make a bold move to get a QB at the end of round one, the Minnesota Vikings were the first ones that popped up. They are in a prime position regardless of what happens with Kirk Cousins to make a move like this.
The Vikings may need to get Cousins signed to another short-term deal, but they could set themselves up well either way by getting a guy like Bo Nix in the building. Nix has been one of the most improved players in the country the last couple of seasons after transferring from Auburn to Oregon. He gets rid of the ball quickly, makes good decisions, is accurate, and can make plays with his legs.
28. Buffalo Bills: Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
The Buffalo Bills sorely missed another presence at the wide receiver position in the playoffs with Gabe Davis sidelined.
Now, the 2020 fourth-round pick is set to hit free agency and they are going to need to start thinking about doing some reloading at that position group. Keon Coleman would be a great pickup this late in the first round.
He’s a big-bodied target at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, and his catch radius screams “former basketball player”. He knows how to box out in the red zone and make insane catches look easy.