2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with big trades
We take a crack at predicting the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft
31. San Francisco 49ers: Darius Robinson, EDGE/DL, Missouri
The San Francisco 49ers could be getting ready to do a little bit of reshuffling and resetting off the edge this coming season. Nick Bosa needs a new contract. Chase Young, Randy Gregory, and Javon Kinlaw are all free agents.
The Niners might have to go back to the NFL Draft to find some cost-controlled players up front, and here they get a player in Darius Robinson who has played both the defensive line and the EDGE positions.
I think he has the type of size and athletic makeup to fit wherever the 49ers (and whoever their new DC is) want to play him.
32. Kansas City Chiefs: Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas
So many people have been screaming for the Kansas City Chiefs to pull the trigger on a first-round wide receiver since they traded Tyreek Hill. Although people (like me) felt the Tyreek Hill trade would cripple the Chiefs, it’s done anything but.
They’ve won two straight Super Bowls. Go figure.
Here, the Chiefs get Adonai Mitchell, a 6-foot-4 target who needs some refining overall, but could make an instant impact with Patrick Mahomes throwing him passes. With someone like Rashee Rice taking the next step and Mitchell’s size added to the mix, the Chiefs could be in business at receiver.