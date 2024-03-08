2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with outrageous trades
Let's put together another huge mock draft!
96. Jacksonville Jaguars - DeWayne Carter, DT, Duke
The Jaguars cutting Foley Fatukasi does open up a need along their offensive line, so DeWayne Carter makes sense here.
97. Philadelphia Eagles - Calen Bullock, S, USC
More secondary help is on the way for the Eagles. Vic Fangio definitely has a lot on his plate to get this defense turned around for 2024.
98. San Francisco 49ers - Josh Newton, CB, TCU
The 49ers definitely need to bring in some secondary help, so they’ll add Josh Newton from TCU in this mock draft.
99. Los Angeles Rams - Michael Pratt, QB, Tulane
Quarterback! A potential successor to Matthew Stafford, Michael Pratt might be able to sit back and watch for a couple of years, which could help is development.
100. Buffalo Bills - Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State
The Buffalo Bills might have to begin preparing for life after Stefon Diggs, so adding wide receivers where they can would not hurt.
101. Washington Commanders - Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State
Getting more weapons for Jayden Daniels would be a wide idea, so a third-round TE in Cade Stover could help that.
Well, there you have it! This mock draft is full of outrageous trades and is a hearty three-rounds long. Sure, it’s impossible to predict for sure how the draft board will fall, but there does seem to be some degree of certainty with team needs and where, roughly, top players will get drafted.