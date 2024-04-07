2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock with major quarterback trades
Our latest mock draft has a ton of quarterback action early on.
93. Baltimore Ravens - Austin Booker, EDGE, Kansas
Losing Jadaveon Clowney is going to hurt, and the Ravens also don’t have a ton of young talent off the EDGE. Getting a young pass rusher or two in the building during the 2024 NFL Draft is going to be near the top of their list.
94. San Francisco 49ers - McKinnley Jackson, DT, Texas A&M
The 49ers have done a nice job at prioritizing the defensive line during the Lynch/Shahanan era, and I don’t see how that would change now. Their DL has definitely changed a bit this offseason as they continue to shake it up,drafting McKinnley Jackson in the third round.
95. Kansas City Chiefs - Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan
Trading L’Jarius Sneed has the Chiefs missing a major player in the secondary. Fortunately, this team has excelled at developing defensive backs, so I don’t believe they need to use a rich pick on one, but instead target someone like Mike Sainristil in the third round.
96. Jacksonville Jaguars - Jermaine Burton, WR, Alabama
Losing Calvin Ridley and replacing him with Gabe Davis is a net loss, but perhaps Jermaine Burton can end up being a reliable target for Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars for years to come.
After grabbing Zack Moss, the Bengals use a third-round pick on Blake Corum from Michigan. A potentially two-headed backfield monster would be a great thing for the Cincinnati offense.