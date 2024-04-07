2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock with major quarterback trades
Our latest mock draft has a ton of quarterback action early on.
97. Cincinnati Bengals - Blake Corum, RB, Michigan
After grabbing Zack Moss, the Bengals use a third-round pick on Blake Corum from Michigan. A potentially two-headed backfield monster would be a great thing for the Cincinnati offense.
98. Pittsburgh Steelers - Calen Bullock, S, USC
Calen Bullock is a long and rangy safety who had nine interceptions and 15 passes defended across his collegiate career, so the Steelers bring another ballhawk into Mike Tomlin’s defense with drafting Bullock late in the third round.
99. Los Angeles Rams - Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina
A potentially huge move for the Los Angeles Rams, they take a chance on a late-third-round selection in Spencer Rattler. Rattler could sit behind Matthew Stafford for a bit in what could be a great solution for the Rams for the long-term.
100. Washington Commanders - Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State
The Commanders need to give their new quarterback Jayden Daniels as many weapons as possible to maximize his chances at development. Stover caught 10 touchdown passes across the last two years at Ohio State.
If you’re someone who is tired of all the mock drafts, I truly don’t blame you, but our latest mock here at NFL Spin Zone is another three-rounder. The anticipation until the real-deal later this month is palpable. Did your favorite team come away with a good haul in our latest mock draft? What would you change?