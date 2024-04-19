2024 NFL Mock Draft: Unexpected team makes blockbuster trade for a QB
In this 2024 NFL Mock Draft, a team that not a lot of people are talking about will make a huge deal for a quarterback.
The 2024 NFL Draft is now less than one week away. In this mock draft, an unexpected team makes a huge, blockbuster deal to select a quarterback. Quarterbacks are all the rage, obviously, and the NFL has shifted way more to favor the offense than anything else. Beyond the QB spot going early and often in the first round, the wide receiver and offensive tackle positions are going to get a ton of attention.
With a plethora of teams vying for not enough prospects, there will surely be some fireworks during the 2024 NFL Draft, which is now less than one week away. Let's put together our latest mock draft before the real deal.
1. Chicago Bears - Caleb Williams, QB, USC
Yeah, this pick is going to happen unless something major changes. There really isn’t much more to talk about here, and even the second overall pick seems all but set in stone as well. Caleb Williams comes into a very strong situation for a rookie QB, perhaps one we have not seen before, and there isn’t anything to spot this team from making the postseason in 2024.
2. Washington Commanders - Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
Reading the tea leaves, and it seems like the Commanders are prepared to take Jayden Daniels with their first-round pick, but with teams not wanting to tip their hands, if you will, it could all be smoke and maybe Washington is wanting us to believe they are going Daniels. I am personally low on the prospect and do not believe he is going to be a franchise QB.
3. New England Patriots - Drake Maye, QB, UNC
The Patriots need every other position on offense along with QB, but the QB spot is the most important, so while someone like Marvin Harrison Jr could be an appealing target here, the QB comes before anything else; it’s the most important position in the history of sports.
4. Arizona Cardinals - Marvin Harrison Jr, WR, Ohio State
The Cardinals field trade-down offers but stick with their fourth pick and select Marvin Harrison Jr, who is arguably the best prospect in this entire class, giving QB Kyler Murray a legitimate weapon as GM Monti Ossenfort looks to continue rebuilding the roster.