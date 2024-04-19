2024 NFL Mock Draft: Unexpected team makes blockbuster trade for a QB
In this 2024 NFL Mock Draft, a team that not a lot of people are talking about will make a huge deal for a quarterback.
25. Green Bay Packers - Cooper DeJean, DB, Iowa
The Packers could still use some help in the secondary even after signing Xavier McKinney, so why not take the most versatile DB in the 2024 NFL Draft? Cooper DeJean tested well; he’s got excellent measurables and is truly a CB or S at the NFL level, likely playing both in a given week.
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers traded Carlton Davis to the Detroit Lions in a quiet move this offseason. They’ll take CB Nate Wiggins from Clemson in the first round to effectively replace Davis. Notably, they re-signed and brought back S Jordan Whitehead. They also have stud safety Antoine Winfield on the backend as well.
27. Arizona Cardinals - Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State
Getting the top WR prospect and one of the best pass-rushing prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft is excellent work by Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort. The Cardinals roster still needs a good bit of work, but after these two picks, you can see the foundation being laid, and I believe that they can shock some people in 2024.
28. Buffalo Bills - Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas
Now officially the fastest player in the history of the NFL Combine, Adonai Mitchell gets to catch passes from Josh Allen in the NFL. The Buffalo Bills WR room is pretty bare after trading Stefon Diggs and letting Gabe Davis walk. It’s a first-round need for Buffalo and you just never know how Josh Allen is going to play without a top-10 WR to throw to.