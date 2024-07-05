2024 NFL Offseason: Ranking the 5 best offseason moves at tight end
4. Mike Gesicki (Cincinnati Bengals)
He’s bounced around the league in recent seasons, but he fills a big need for a team looking to rebound from a disappointing year. The Cincinnati Bengals won back-to-back AFC North titles in 2021 and ’22, then dropped to last place in ‘23. Despite their numerous issues, Zac Taylor’s club finished with a 9-8 mark.
After five seasons with the Dolphins, tight end Mike Gesicki spent 2023 with the Patriots. Now he will have the luxury of having passes thrown to him by star Joe Burrow. The former Penn State standout has missed only one game in six seasons, with 21 of his 262 catches (including playoffs) going for touchdowns.
3. Brock Bowers (Las Vegas Raiders)
There haven’t been a lot of tight ends selected in the first round in recent years, and the Las Vegas Raiders pounced on the opportunity to grab the University of Georgia standout and two-time John Mackey Award winner with the 13th overall pick in April. Brock Bowers will bring plenty to the Silver and Black’s offense.
In three seasons with the Bulldogs, 2021 and 2022 resulting in national championships, Bowers touched the ball 194 times (175 receptions, 19 rushing attempts). He amassed 2,731 yards from scrimmage (14.1 average) and accounted for 31 touchdowns. That included 26 TD catches and five rushing touchdowns.