2024 NFL Offseason: Which teams have the least cap space?
There are quite a few teams who have negative cap space in 2024.
4. Los Angeles Chargers - ($45,806,935)
The Los Angeles Chargers are all of a sudden looking like a promising team for the future. They were able to hire Jim Harbaugh, as the legendary coach makes the jump back into the NFL from the college ranks, a move he was going to make at some point. After winning the National Championship with Michigan this year, Harbaugh will look to win a Super Bowl, and he decides that Justin Herbert is the man to help him do that.
Well, LA is nearly $50 million over the cap in 2024. The four main culprits here are Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, Keenan Allen, and Mike Williams. I do think it is very possible that all four are not on the team. They all have cap hits over $30 million in 2024, which is just bonkers. I think at the least, Mack and Williams will have their contracts either restructured or they will be cut.
3. Buffalo Bills - ($51,277,109)
I think the Buffalo Bills could be on the decline a bit in 2024. They have a ton of free agents along their defensive line, which has been a strength of theirs. Being over $50 million over the cap is no easy situation to get out of. They also have, perhaps, a head coach who has clearly hit a ceiling and a QB who turns it over too much. Where do the Bills go from here in 2024?
I think the team should embrace a youth movement, frankly. I don't think pushing the can down the road financially is a smart move. Now might be the time to infuse the roster with some young talent.