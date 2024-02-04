2024 NFL Offseason: Which teams have the most cap space?
2. Tennessee Titans - $68,120,341
The Tennessee Titans have had a weird offseason thus far. They fired Mike Vrabel, which was probably a huge mistake, and hired former Bengals offensive coordinator, Brian Callahan as their new head coach. I do think Callahan can work with Will Levis, who showed some promise during his rookie season.
The Titans need desperate help along their offensive line and at wide receiver. Titans GM Ran Carthon is going to have over $68 million in cap space to rebuild the offensive line and add some playmakers for Levis, who is likely going to be their starter in 2024.
1. Washington Commanders - $73,649,626
The Washington Commanders may have made the best hire of the offseason thus far, hiring Adam Peters to be their new GM. Peters spent years in the San Francisco 49ers front office, so he's got an elite resume. The Commanders are a franchise that has constantly circled the drain, and they wasted years by hiring Ron Rivera to be their head coach several years ago.
However, Peters is in the mix now, and the team has the No. 2 overall pick in 2024 AND a ton of cap space. There really is no reason why Washington can't be a much better team in 2024. They need help along the offensive line and have a defense that is now without Chase Young and Montez Sweat.