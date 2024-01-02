2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 18
NFL picks and score predictions for Week 18 of the 2023-24 season.
Jacksonville Jaguars (9-7) @ Tennessee Titans (5-11)
Sunday, January 7, 1:00 PM ET
I don't think anyone wants to see this Jacksonville Jaguars team in the playoffs this season.
No, seriously -- I don't think anyone wants to watch them in the playoffs.
The Jaguars have been a miserable team to watch over the last handful of weeks after going through the first half of the season, or so, looking like one of the better overall teams in the league. At their best, the Jaguars have the look of a really dangerous team that could probably hang with anyone in the AFC this season.
At their worst? Well, they look like a team that needs to be picking in the top 10 of the NFL Draft again.
The Tennessee Titans don't have anything to play for this week except pride and future jobs, and sometimes that provides you a weird enough scenario to pull off an upset. I like the Titans a lot of times in upset situations because of how well Mike Vrabel has his team prepared. Then you factor in that the Titans have talent on both sides of the ball and have played some good teams really tough this season.
I think Tennessee is about to ruin Jacksonville's playoff chances this week. The Jags are only favored by 3.5 points on the road here, which tells you all you need to know.
Prediction: Titans win 26-22