2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 5 games
Green Bay Packers (2-2) @ Los Angeles Rams (1-3)
Sunday, October 6 (4:25 PM ET)
It’s been a weird start to the 2024 season for the Green Bay Packers in 2024. The Packers have won both of the games in which they were forced to start Malik Willis due to an injury to Jordan Love back in Week 1. They have lost both of the games in which Jordan Love has played, and Love has thrown a combined six touchdown passes in those two games.
You just never know in the NFL. The NFL can be very, very odd.
With that in mind, the Packers are heading on the road to face off against the Los Angeles Rams this weekend after the Rams just dropped a road game against another NFC North opponent – the Chicago Bears.
The Packers have so many weapons offensively and they found their stride especially in the second half of that loss to the Vikings. I think we’re going to see a vastly improved team this week against the Rams but how can you just discount the veteran presence of Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay?
The answer is – you can’t.
The problem facing the Los Angeles Rams right now is purely injury related. This team just has so many injuries that it’s hard to see a path for them on a week-to-week basis right now barring a hard-fought game in which they score at least 24 points and force multiple turnovers. Is that possible for them against a team like the Packers? Sure, but I wouldn’t be staking much on it.
This is a game the Packers can go on the road and get their first win of the 2024 season with Jordan Love in the starting lineup.
Prediction: Packers win 27-21