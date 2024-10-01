2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 5 games
Cleveland Browns (1-3) @ Washington Commanders (3-1)
Sunday, October 6 (1:00 PM ET)
As easy as it will be to pile on the Cleveland Browns after what we’ve seen the first month of this season, we have to start off by talking about the outstanding job the Washington Commanders have been doing so far.
I personally felt like there was just way too much “new” for the Commanders this year for them to have early success like we’ve seen. New ownership, a new GM, a new head coach, a new offensive system, a new roster, and a new young quarterback coming in through the NFL Draft. That’s just so much to take on, but hat’s off to Dan Quinn and his staff for the job they’ve done so far.
Jayden Daniels is playing like a legitimate MVP candidate. The Commanders have scored a whopping 80 points in their last two games, and Daniels has almost as many total touchdowns as he does incomplete passes in that timeframe.
The Commanders are in position to really take a commanding lead in the NFC East this week with a win at home against the Browns, and that fan base is going to be hyped unlike any other time in recent memory.
The Browns, on the other hand, have been one of the NFL’s biggest disappointments through the first month of the year. Deshaun Watson has been horrible for much of the year, but he’s not getting enough help from Amari Cooper, who has led the NFL in dropped passes so far. The Browns are 1-3 despite that tremendous defensive talent and it just felt like they were in for a major letdown after outkicking their coverage and winning 11 games last season.
The Commanders’ offense is, dare I say, too dynamic for the Browns to keep up with them right now.
Prediction: Commanders win 27-19