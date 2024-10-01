2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 5 games
Buffalo Bills (3-1) @ Houston Texans (3-1)
Sunday, October 6 (1:00 PM ET)
The final game on the 1:00 slate for this week of games is arguably the best of them all, and it may not even be all that close.
The Houston Texans were projected as one of the best up-and-coming teams in the AFC before the start of this season, but it’s difficult to say – even with a 3-1 record – that they have validated some of the claims out there. Not that the Texans would have to just go out and dominate every single week in order to be taken seriously, but this team hasn’t looked as sharp as it did at its best last year, by any means.
Finding a way to win is the mark of a good team, and the Texans have found a way to win three of their first four games. You can’t argue with that. But they are going to get a great test this week with the Buffalo Bills coming to town.
And the Bills are going to be out to prove that they made the right decision moving on from Stefon Diggs, or rather that he made the wrong decision trying desperately to get out of Buffalo.
The Bills are coming off of a rather rough loss to the Baltimore Ravens on the road, but that kind of loss can wake a team like this up. I don’t expect Josh Allen is going to struggle nearly as bad in this game against Houston, and the Texans could be in a little bit of trouble here in Week 5. Vegas seems to agree considering the fact that Houston is just a 1.5-point favorite at home in this one.
I think Buffalo is going to come out and make a statement after getting blown out by the Ravens.
Prediction: Bills win 31-21