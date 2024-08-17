2024 NFL Predictions: 3 trade deadline trades that could shake up the league
The 2024 NFL trade deadline is still a ways away, but let's still try to cook up some moves that could shake the league up. I am amped for the 2024 NFL Season, and when the trade deadline rolls around, there are always great moves that are made.
Yes, we are month away from the deadline, but that won't stop us from cooking up three moves that could shake the league up. Let's dive into them here.
DeAndre Hopkins to the Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs WR room has had some issues this offseason. It's still unclear if Rashee Rice will serve any type of suspension for his off-field issues this offseason, and newly-signed WR Hollywood Brown could be out for about a month. Xavier Worthy was added in the 2024 NFL Draft, but I think we can all agree that the WR room for the Chiefs could still use another player.
You also have to consider the possibility that the aging Travis Kelce declines a bit in 2024. He was not his old self in 2023 and is now well into his 30s. The Chiefs might take a liking to DeAndre Hopkins, who had another 1,000-yard season playing with the Tennessee Titans in 2024. He's a free agent after this season, and with Tennessee signing both Tyler Boyd and Calvin Ridley, someone like Hopkins could be expendable for the right price.
Davante Adams to the New York Jets
I do not think Davante Adams wants to play for the lowly Las Vegas Raiders anymore, and I bet he'd much rather play for the New York Jets where he could again catch passes from Aaron Rodgers. The Jets added WRs Mike Williams and Malachi Corley to their room this offseason, and Garrett Wilson returns for year three.
On paper, the unit is much better, but if the Jets are in a spot to add a player at the 2024 NFL trade deadline, I can't see a better fit than Adams. He and Rodgers have an elite connection, and this type of move could push the Jets over the top in the AFC East race, which they could be right in the middle of.
Marshon Lattimore to the Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos do not have a clear CB2 option opposite Patrick Surtain II, and Marshon Lattimore has obvious connections to Broncos head coach Sean Payton. Payton and the New Orleans Saints had originally wanted to take QB Patrick Mahomes in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, but the Kansas City Chiefs had jumped them.
So instead of Mahomes, they took Lattimore, who quickly turned into one of the best CBs in the NFL. With the Saints likely approaching a major rebuild soon, they could offload Lattimore to the Broncos, who could turn into one of the league's breakout teams for the 2024 NFL Season.