These 3 quarterbacks are doomed to fail on new teams in the 2024 NFL Season
There were a ton of quarterbacks arriving on new teams for the 2024 NFL Season. Let's rank the ones that are doomed to fail. Some are going to be very successful, which is great, but others are going to endure quite the brutal year, and that's just how this life works.
Three quarterbacks stick out to me as being ones that are doomed to fail on their new teams for the 2024 NFL Season. Let's cover them here.
Gardner Minshew, Las Vegas Raiders
Gardner Minshew is now on the Las Vegas Raiders and could be in line to start for them in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season. He played the 2023 NFL Season with the Indianapolis Colts and was just not that great. He now enters a much worse situation in Las Vegas with some extremely unstable coaching and an offensive line that could certainly be improved.
It just does not feel like a great situation for the Raiders in 2024. They ripped the interim tag off of Antonio Pierce, who was only a position coach in 2023, so the rise of Pierce seems extremely premature. Gardner Minshew is going to endure a rough season this coming year.
Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers
Russell Wilson started 30 games in two years for the Denver Broncos and was cut after this season. The Broncos told the NFL world that they would rather pay Wilson nearly $40 million to not play for the team in 2024. And oh yeah, they also have to take on an NFL-record $85 million in dead cap. The Broncos had a very strong situation on offense in 2023.
Their offensive line was as good as any in the NFL, and they also had an elite play-caller in Sean Payton. Well, the Steelers have neither in 2024. Their offensive line is littered with young and unproven players, and Arthur Smith is far from an elite play-caller.
Russell Wilson is truly set up to fail in the 2024 NFL Season with the Steelers, and I believe a lot of Steelers fans are not ready for that conversation.
Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
I just have no idea what the Washington Commanders were trying to do this offseason, and to me, it's shaping up to be a rough rookie season for Jayden Daniels, who the Commanders took second overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.
They also cut ties with former LT Charles Leno Jr, and according their own depth chart, list rookie tackle Brandon Coleman as the starting LT. More broadly, their offensive line still needs a ton of work, and the play-makers are below-average as well. Their starting TE at the moment is Zach Ertz, who is very clearly over-the-hump and not a starter in the NFL anymore.
Their RB room of Brian Robinson Jr and Austin Ekeler feels underwhelming, but I guess the WR duo of Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson is something to be excited about. Overall, though, I don't see a clear path to success Jayden Daniels and the Commanders in 2024.