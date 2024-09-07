2024 NFL predictions: 4 teams who could surprisingly win double-digit games
There could be some surprise breakout teams in the 2024 NFL Season. Let's cover four that may be able to win double-digit games. Having a stable QB is the first and most important thing for any team to finish with a winning record in the NFL, let alone winning double-digit games.
As we get into Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season, it's clear that there are a handful of teams that not only could surprise this season, but could also win double-digit games. Let's go over them here.
2024 NFL predictions: 4 teams who could surprisingly win double-digit games
Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Colts won nine games in the 2023 NFL Season. Nine! Gardner Minshew got most of the starts as Anthony Richardson could not stay healthy. This team fielded one of the more efficient offenses in the NFL with a backup QB in Minshew on the field.
The biggest factor here is Richardson, who is a dual-threat QB and perhaps the best athlete at the position in the NFL. Even though Richardson doesn't have many starts dating back to his college days, him developing in year two and the Colts fielding a more secure defense could spring them into a dark-horse team to win the division.
The difference between Gardner Minshew in 2023 and a developed Anthony Richardson in 2024 could be worth more than one win, so the Colts may toy with 11 or 12 if things keep going right for them.
Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos won eight games in 2023 and got better this offseason, and they have some 2023 Houston Texans to them. Rookie QB Bo Nix won the starting job and fits the Broncos offense quite well. Denver also added some much-needed talent on defense, so this team is going to be better than you think in 2024.
I do believe their ceiling is 10 wins. I have them at nine, personally, but I would not rule out this team, as they are coached by a future Hall of Fame head coach in Sean Payton. Bo Nix is the guy that Payton chose, so this is beginning to look more and more like his team.
Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears won seven games in 2023, and their defense was holding opponents to less than 20 points per game to end last season. If the defense can keep that pace up, and if the new-look Bears offense can play as well as some think, this team is going to be a problem in 2024. They could have a three-headed monster at WR, have two good tight ends, and a dual-threat running back.
The offensive line is solid, and rookie QB Caleb Williams is truly a generational player coming out of college. Chicago may have a more modest eight or nine-win season, but they are on the trajectory to be a double-digit win team in the near future.
Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons have the best quarterback in the division and may just have the best head coach as well. I see this team as winning the NFC South quite easily, and they'll do so by winning 10 games. They've got 7-10 in each of the last three years and parted ways with former head coach Arthur Smith following 2023.
With Raheem Morris as the new head coach and the steady Kirk Cousins as the QB, Atlanta is going to win a ton of games, but their ceiling is clear with Cousins at QB. They have a very good offensive line and some nice play-makers on both sides of the ball, but it's clear that Cousins is only a temporary solution to at least get them back into a winning state.
The Falcons could just go 6-0 in the weak NFC South, which gives them an excellent chance to finish with double-digit wins for the first time since 2017.