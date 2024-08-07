2024 NFL predictions: Who are the 3 most likely head coaches to get fired first?
Head coaches have lost their job in-season before. Who are the three most likely to lose their jobs during the 2024 NFL Season?
The NFL is a business, and at the end of the day, success is what matters. Head coaches lose their jobs every single season, and the 2024 year will not be any different. Could there be head coaches who lose their jobs in-season? It's happened before, and it may happen again.
Let's dive into three head coaches who are the most likely to get fired first in the 2024 NFL Season.
Robert Saleh, New York Jets
Robert Saleh has never finished with a winning record during his tenure as a head coach in the NFL, but he's also never been given a stable QB situation. The 2023 NFL Season was supposed to be the first year for that, but Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles just a handful of plays into the season. With Rodgers surely set to return close to 100% at least, the clock might start ticking for Saleh.
Some more early-season struggles with as talented as this roster is could force GM Joe Douglas to make a bold move. Saleh seems to have a great grip on his defense, but the offense needs to show up. Could the seat already be warming up for Robert Saleh heading into the 2024 NFL Season?
Dennis Allen, New Orleans Saints
Dennis Allen is not a viable head coach in the NFL and is surely not going to be the HC of the New Orleans Saints beyond the 2024 NFL Season. He's got one winning record during his tenure, and that came in 2023. The Saints had one of the easiest schedules in the NFL in 2023 and managed just nine wins.
It's just not worked out for Allen, but his boss, GM Mickey Loomis, should have embraced a rebuild the second Sean Payton left the building. Well, a so-so start for the Saints in 2024 could force them to sell off some players at the deadline and perhaps embrace a new era, which would likely mean Allen is removed from his position.
Matt Eberflus, Chicago Bears
Well, Matt Eberflus, there are truly no excuses now. The Chicago Bears have the best roster they've fielded in quite some time, and now Eberflus seems to have a viable QB in Caleb Williams. The defense ended the year holding their opponents to less than 20 points per game, which is a huge statistic that could push them over the edge in 2024 if it carries over.
The Bears are stacked with their play-makers on offense, have a very good RB in D'Andre Swift, and just seem to have everything needed to be a rock-solid football team in 2024. If they can't at least show signs of life in 2024, I do not think GM Ryan Poles would waste any time - an in-season firing of Matt Eberflus is 100% on the table in my opinion.