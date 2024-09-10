NFL Power Rankings: Top MVP candidates after Week 1 of the 2024 season
We're still very early into the 2024 NFL Season, but let's unveil our first MVP power rankings for the upcoming season. This will be a weekly thing here at NFL Spin Zone. We'll power rank the top-5 MVP candidates each week and keep the updated list going throughout the season.
After Week 1, there may be some faces on this list that you may not expect to be there. Can they keep this play up for an entire season? Only time will tell. Let's dive into the first MVP power rankings of the 2024 NFL Season.
NFL Power Rankings: Top MVP candidates after Week 1 of the 2024 season
5. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs took care of business in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens. Mahomes and the Chiefs will now host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2, and even though he didn't light up the stat sheet, it's pretty self-explanatory why he's still on this MVP ladder.
Mahomes actually endured the worst statistical season of his career in 2023 and it was still enough for KC to win the Super Bowl. You have to imagine that if Mahomes can play more efficiently this year and the Chiefs are again winning a ton of games, he'll be a top candidate for the MVP award, which would be his third.
4. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins
Tyreek Hill was a legitimate MVP candidate in the 2023 NFL Season. He caught 119 receptions for 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns. His yardage and touchdown total led the NFL, and he did this in 16 games. He could become the first player in the history of the NFL to have a 2,000-yard season if he's able to stay on the field for a full 17 games.
He caught seven passes for 130 yards in the Dolphins Week 1 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, so while it is only Week 2 now, 130 yards per game would put him on pace for 2,210 yards across a 17-game season, which would shatter the single-season receiving record.
Can Hill become the first non-QB to win the award since RB Adrian Peterson in 2012?
3. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
I disagree with Josh Allen being a legitimate MVP candidate, but he has to be put on this power rankings list for now. He played some incredibly efficient football and helped the Buffalo Bills avoid an early-season scare against the Arizona Cardinals.
Allen also was responsible for four total touchdowns, two rushing and two passing, so the dual-threat QB could find himself at the top of the MVP race once again. Allen has finished in the top-5 of the NFL MVP voting three times across his career thus far.
The turnovers have been too much, though, so if Allen wants to win one of these things, he'll need to take better care of the football for an entire season, which may not be possible.
2. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
Lamar Jackson threw for 273 yards, one touchdown, and also added another 122 yards rushing for the Baltimore Ravens in their Week 1 loss against the Chiefs. Jackson won the MVP award last year, but was only able to muster 24 passing touchdowns and 821 rushing yards, so his production from his 2019 MVP campaign was extremely down.
Still, though, Jackson being the best dual-threat QB in the NFL is going to keep him near the top of the MVP race as long as he is an efficient passer. Can the QB win his third career NFL MVP award?
1. Baker Mayfield, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Atop the NFL MVP power rankings this week is Baker Mayfield of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Yes, Baker Mayfield.
He completed 24 of 30 passes and threw for four touchdowns in the Buccaneers Week 1 win over the Washington Commanders. In his short Bucs tenure thus far, Mayfield has thrown 32 touchdowns against just 10 interceptions. His career revival has been something to watch, and it's actually kind of ironic when you consider that his former team, the Cleveland Browns, tossed him aside in favor of Deshaun Watson.
Mayfield and the Bucs are firing on all cylinders and feel like a huge early favorite to win the NFC South for a second year in a row. Can Mayfield continue playing well into year two of his Bucs tenure?