2024 NFL Season: Predicting new starting quarterbacks
As the 23'-24' NFL season comes to a close, some teams are looking for a change at QB. Whether it be due to a lack of talent or an absence of rapport, these teams are prepared to sever the ties and discover a new solution.
Denver Broncos
2023 Week 1 Starter: Russell Wilson | 2024 Week 1 Starter: Ryan Tannehill / Bo Nix
After much turmoil regarding Russell Wilson's starting job, rumor has it that Denver will look to cut ties with Wilson before the 2024 season takes form. It was an ugly stint for Wilson, considering his success in Seattle for years before.
The Broncos are in the market to replace their once elite quarterback, whether that means addressing it in free agency or in the draft. Ryan Tannehill hits the market this offseason with the intention of re-re-resurrecting his career for a team in search of a starting quarterback. The question is would Denver rather take a chance on a rookie?
With the 12th overall pick in the draft, Nix falls right into Denver's lap. The senior out of Oregon put up the second most passing yards in the country behind Washington's Michael Penix. Nix led Oregon to a 12-2 record, compiling 45 touchdowns and only 3 interceptions while coming in 3rd in the Heisman race. With Denver looking for answers under center, it remains to be seen whether Denver will go with experience or potential.