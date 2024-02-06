2024 NFL Season: Predicting new starting quarterbacks
As the 23'-24' NFL season comes to a close, some teams are looking for a change at QB. Whether it be due to a lack of talent or an absence of rapport, these teams are prepared to sever the ties and discover a new solution.
Tennessee Titans
2023 Week 1 Starter: Ryan Tannehill | 2024 Week 1 Starter: Will Levis
There's not much to be said in regards to this prediction. Levis started nine games for the mediocre Titans offense. He showed a lot of potential in his rookie season, displaying his arm talent, trust in receivers, and pure grit. I don't think it's time for the Titans to give up on Levis just yet, and a full offseason to build chemistry with Deandre Hopkins and the wide receiver room would serve him well. Tennessee should look to supply weapons for Levis via the draft and give him the offseason to prepare as the team's starter.