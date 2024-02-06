2024 NFL Season: Predicting new starting quarterbacks
As the 23'-24' NFL season comes to a close, some teams are looking for a change at QB. Whether it be due to a lack of talent or an absence of rapport, these teams are prepared to sever the ties and discover a new solution.
Atlanta Falcons
2023 Week 1 Starter: Desmond Ridder | 2024 Week 1 Starter: Justin Fields
The belief has to be that Ridder nor Taylor Heinicke are the answer under center. Neither guy showed that they can be consistent week in and week out and lead the Falcons to the playoffs.
Chicago will be drafting Caleb Williams with the first overall pick in the draft, and the asking price for Fields is a second round pick in this years draft. It's a fair asking price for a guy who has a ton of talent at just 24 years old. As aforementioned, I think his potential is far from reached. Atlanta would give Fields a upgraded offense full of such potential. Bijan Robinson in the backfield, Drake London at wide receiver, Kyle Pitts (who knows) at tight end.
The Falcons also have the eighth pick in the draft to help bolster their wide receiving core, a position that they lack depth. If Atlanta can get in Chicago's ear and snag the 11th pick from the 2021 NFL draft for a 2024 second rounder, their offense could be electrifying for years to come.