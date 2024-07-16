2024 NFL Season: Predicting three underrated Super Bowl matchups
It's time that some new blood makes it to the Super Bowl. Let's predict three underrated big games for the 2024 NFL Season.
For the second time since 2019, the Chiefs and 49ers battled it out in the Super Bowl. The only AFC team other than the Chiefs to play in the Super Bowl since 2019 was the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021. As for the NFC, the 49ers have dominated the conference for several years now, but could there be some new blood playing in the big game in 2024?
Let's predict three underrated Super Bowl matchups for the 2024 NFL Season.
Cleveland Browns vs. Green Bay Packers
How about a very underrated Super Bowl prediction? The Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers would be a different and fun Super Bowl game. The biggest thing that could hold the Browns back for 2024 is Deshaun Watson, who has not looked great through two seasons with the Browns. If Watson can regain the form he had with the Houston Texans earlier in his career, the Browns are going to be elite.
Their defense was the best in the NFL last year, so that side of the ball is completely proven. It does hinge on Watson himself, whose ceiling is quite high if he can hit it again. The Green Bay Packers rode a mid-season turnaround from Jordan Love and are going to be a huge threat in 2024. They beat the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Round and gave the San Francisco 49ers a tough time in the Divisional Round.
A jump to the Super Bowl is not outrageous to think about if QB Jordan Love can continue to play the way he did to end 2023.
Houston Texans vs. Los Angeles Rams
The LA Rams did make the Super Bowl back in 2021, and they still have that same elite HC/QB duo of Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford. The Rams were also a breakout team in 2023, as they rode a late-season turnaround, finished with 10 wins, and earned a postseason berth. Their strong 2023 rookie class helped lead the way, so that class taking a step forward in 2024 plus bringing in another strong rookie class could make the Rams a dangerous team.
I would argue quite easily that the LA Rams may be the third-best team in the NFC, only behind the 49ers and Detroit Lions. The Houston Texans in 2023 went 10-7 with a rookie head coach and rookie quarterback, which is something the NFL might not see again. How could you not look at the Texans as being a Super Bowl team?
They blew out the Browns in the AFC Wild Card Round last year and did add quite a bit of talent this offseason. I like the Texans to actually win the Super Bowl this year, but all eyes will be on if the Kansas City Chiefs can win three Super Bowls in a row.
Miami Dolphins vs. Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles did just make the Super Bowl back in 2022, but that was with two different coordinators. The Eagles regressed big-time in 2023, and now have two more new coordinators in Kellen Moore and Vic Fangio. It may take some time for Moore and Fangio to get their units to a good spot, so the Eagles making the Super Bowl might not seem likely.
Their QB, Jalen Hurts, is also someone who can hold this team back, but they have the roster talent to certainly make a run if all goes well. The Miami Dolphins are another fun team who has added a ton of talent this offseason and who currently sports the best roster in the AFC East. This may be their chance to win the division from the Buffalo Bills, who have subtracted this offseason.
The Dolphins certainly have the talent on offense to compete with the best teams in the NFL, but their defense definitely needs to prove themselves, and the team as a whole needs to figure out how to play in cold weather. Perhaps year three of the Mike McDaniel era will be the year that Miami puts it all together and makes it to the Super Bowl.