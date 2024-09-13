2024 NFL Season: Reviewing Dolphins, Bills, and why Tua should retire
Going into the game, I thought the keys to the game were:
- The Bills' ability to keep the game close in the first half and go into halftime with a lead or down by no more than 7.
- The Dolphins', without Raheem Mostert, ability to run the ball early and rush for more than 75 yards in the game.
- Josh Allen's ability to throw for multiple touchdowns, play at the MVP level he showed in week 1, and account for 3 or more Touchdowns for the Bills.
What I thought - How the Bills dominated the Miami Dolphins for their 12th win in 13th games
The Bills' fast start - Miami's turnovers and James Cook take over the first half
A week after Saquon Barkley scored 3 touchdowns to earn NFC Offensive Player of the Week, James Cook staked his claim to this week's AFC title in the first half of Thursday's game. The Bills took advantage of Tua Tagovailoa's first interception of the night on the Dolphins' first drive and scored a touchdown on Josh Allen's 17-yard pass to James Cook to set the game's tone. The Dolphins responded and kept the Bills in check most of the first quarter, tying it up at seven before Tua threw another interception and the flood gates opened on a hot and muggy night in Miami.
The Bills outscored the Dolphins 17-3 in the second quarter in a dominant showing offensively and defensively. The Bills scored on three consecutive drives, including two rushing touchdowns from James Cook; showing both his power on a goal line carry and a 49 yards scamper on the very next drive. The Dolphins never recovered in the second half, even before Tua's potentially tragic injury late in the third quarter. The Bills fast start set the tone for a dominant win and an early lead in the AFC East.
De'Von Achane had a dominant game - And the Bills couldn't be happier
The Dolphins amassed 139 yards on 34 carries for a respectable 4.1 yards per carry. De'Von Achane accounted for 22 of those carries, 96 yards and added 7 receptions for 69 yards and a touchdown. Achane had a great game! And the Buffalo Bills couldn't have been happier! In their recent 11 of 12 wins over the Dolphins' coming into Thursday's game, the Bills had success against the speed of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle by using a "2 safety shell" where their safeties stayed deep in coverage and helping their cornerbacks against the Miami speedsters.
The purpose of the Dolphins running attack, and attacking the middle of the field with Achane in the passing game, was to force the Bills to bring support from their safeties in and open up the passing game. The Bills' stubbornness and belief in their new secondary paid off, as the Bills forced the Dolphins into 3 turnovers and a turnover on downs while the game's outcome was still undecided. The Dolphins' top two wideouts were held to 7 receptions and 65 yards in a game they Dolphins trailed throughout. De'Von Achane had a career game, it had no impact on the outcome of the game, and the Bills coaching staff couldn't have been happier.
Josh Allen was a nonfactor - And it's a great sign for the Bills going forward
Josh Allen had one of the worst games of his career, especially in a game the Bills won by 21 points: Allen was 13 of 19 for 139 yards and a touchdown. He ran only 2 times for 2 yards; a stat that is partially game flow driven; the Bills trailed in time of possession and Allen played very little in the fourth quarter. But Allen's rush of rush attempts is somewhat concerning given Allen's injury on his left hand.
Early in the game, the Bills number one QB looked hesitant to run and fumbled a snap when he couldn't grip the ball with his left hand. Whether the injury has any lingering effect has yet to be seen, but Allen played a large part of last season with an injured left shoulder; an injury that impacted his play.
Allen's lack of production in a dominating win is encouraging for the Bills who saw James Cook become the star in week 2. In an offense that is looking for star players not wearing number 17, Cook's emergence, and the potential of Dalton Kincaid and Keon Coleman to become dynamic playmakers as well, has to make losing Stefon Diggs hurt a little less, if it hurts at all. There won't be many games where the Bills can win with Allen playing at a high-level, but it's not impossible and has to be a jolt of excitement to all at 1 Bills Drive.
What I didn't see coming - Tua Tagovailoa should have played his last snap as an NFL quarterback
Many NFL fans, myself included, wish they'd never learned what the "fencing response," the involuntary sharp hand movements made as a result of traumatic brain injury, such as a concussion, is. In 2022, Tua introduced the term to most NFL fans when he suffered his third (second official), and season-ending, concussion in the 2021-2022 season. During his recovery, Tua openly considered retirement. It's time to reconsider and accept that retirement is the right move for him and his family.
Late in the third quarter, Tua scrambled for a first down and lowered his helmet into the chest and shoulder of Bills' safety Damar Hamlin. The impact of a runner forcibly contacting Hamlin instantly brought up feelings of remembrance, back to Hamlin's season-ending cardiac arrest and recovery in 2022. On this play, Hamlin was fine, but Tua's "fencing response" and limping across the field and directly into the locker room showed clear evidence that he had suffered another concussion.
Many will say that Tua, fresh off signing a 4-year contract with over $167 million of guaranteed money, has millions of reasons to keep playing. After all, some doctor will sign-off on his health and some team, likely the Dolphins, would take him back.
But in a life where you get one brain and for Tua, who has one wife and 2 children, his family must trump all monetary motivation to come back to a game that could literally cost him his life, or significantly lower the quality of it after football.
Fans don't check on the Jack Lamberts, Steve McMichaels, or Archie Griffins of the past to see the long-term effects brain injuries can cause. And some former players can't be found because they are no longer living, in part, because of the damage to their brains. I know Tua loves the game, but he needs to love himself, and his family more. Here's to a hopeful goodbye for #1 of the Miami Dolphins.