2024 NFL Season: These new head coaches are set up for immediate success
Being a head coach in the NFL is tough work, but these three year one head coaches can have immediate success in the 2024 season. There are at least several head coach openings in the NFL each cycle, and this trend won't stop anytime soon. Being a head coach in the NFL might be the second-hardest thing to do next to playing QB.
There were a plethora of new head coaches hired in the 2024 cycle, and these three men have the best chance for immediate success.
Raheem Morris, Atlanta Falcons
Raheem Morris is now the new head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, and this comes after a three-year tenure from Arthur Smith, who went 7-10 in each of those seasons. If nothing else, there was a clear foundation established during Smith's tenure, but the franchise QB as avoiding them. However, Falcons GM Terry Fontenot threw the bag at Kirk Cousins in free agency.
So all of a sudden, the Falcons have quite the roster, and it's easily the best in the NFC South. While there is an obvious ceiling present with Cousins, you're lying to yourself if you don't think he's a huge upgrade over who the Falcons have had under center in recent years. A nine or 10-win first season for Morris is likely.
And Michael Penix Jr is waiting in the wings to hopefully be the long-term answer after Cousins departs.
Jim Harbaugh, Los Angeles Chargers
I don't think the Los Angeles Chargers roster is particularly good at all, and I'm not sure Justin Herbert is as good as people think he is, but Harbaugh has won at every head coaching stop of his career, which includes the 2011-2014 seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. It's not likely that LA competes for a division title in 2024, but a modest winning season in year one feels about right.
Jim Harbaugh is honestly one of the greatest head coaches this generation, in college or pros, so the likelihood that he has success with Herbert and the Chargers in year one is quite high, but any talks of being a Super Bowl team are still at least a couple of years away.
Brian Callahan, Tennessee Titans
I am personally not high on the Tennessee Titans for the 2024 NFL Season, but I have to admit that there is a good enough roster core in place for this team to surprise. Most of that hinges on second-year QB Will Levis taking the next step. He's now got DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley, and Tyler Boyd to throw to, and a reinforced offensive line that includes first-round draft pick JC Latham and free agent signing Lloyd Cushenberry.
The Titans also have some nice personnel on defense, so while the team isn't going to win the AFC South by any means, they can still have a nice year in Brian Callahan's first year as a head coach in the NFL.