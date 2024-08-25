2025 NFL Draft: Here is an early look at the projected quarterback class
The 2025 NFL Draft may not be nearly as talented on offense as the 2024 NFL Draft was, but the QB class could end up being just as good. In today's NFL, the quarterback position has never been more valuable, and without a high-end QB, no NFL team is going to sustain winning.
The 2024 NFL Draft saw a whopping six quarterbacks come off the board in the first round. And they are all gone by the time pick 13 rolled around. It was a historic sight that the NFL Draft may never see again. Let's take an early look into the top of the projected quarterback class for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Carson Beck, Georgia
Carson Beck became the full-time starter for Georgia in 2023 and threw 24 touchdowns against just six interceptions, so the decision-making is there. He also did this completing over 70% of his passes, so perhaps Beck could be thought of in this regard similarly to how Bo Nix is currently thought of now.
One of the best qualities of the Denver Broncos rookie is his decision-making, and he showed that in the preseason. Beck is likely the first QB off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
From Jackson State to Colorado, Shedeur Sanders is a legitimate, first-round quarterback prospect for 2025 no matter what nonsense his father might say. In 2023 for Colorado, the son of Deion Sanders threw for 27 touchdowns against just three interceptions, and this was behind a poor offensive line.
Sanders is a hair undersized, but I promise you that NFL teams who need a QB are doing a ton of homework on Sanders, who is likely going to be no worse than QB2 when the 2025 NFL Draft rolls around. He is a legitimate prospect, folks.
Quinn Ewers, Texas
Beginning his collegiate career at Ohio State, Quinn Ewers is now at Texas and did improve from 2022 to 2023. In 2023 for the Longhorns, Ewers tossed 22 touchdowns against six interceptions. His completion percentage jumped 11 points from 2022 to 2023, which is a huge green flag for his future NFL prospects.
Ewers may have the most talented arm of any QB in the 2025 NFL Draft class as well, which is a worthy quality for NFL franchise quarterbacks.
Jalen Milroe, Alabama
Jalen Milroe tossed 23 touchdowns against six interceptions in 2023 for the Alabama Crimson Tide. He also added 531 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns as well, so this is someone who could be a coveted dual-threat QB when the NFL Draft rolls around next April.
The one downside for Milroe is that Alabama QBs do not exactly light it up at the NFL level, so that could actually come back to bite him a bit when he is getting scouted.
Conner Weigman, Texas A&M
Conner Weigman began the 2023 college football season as the starting quarterback, but a foot injury ended the year before it really got off the ground. In just four games, Weigman tossed eight touchdowns against two interceptions, so he was on pace to have a very productive season for the Aggies.
Weigman figures to put his name on the map in 2024, as he is not quite as well-known in the NFL Draft world as the four other QBs mentioned in this article. Weigman might be a dark-horse QB to go higher than people currently think in the 2025 NFL Draft. He's 6'2" and 215 pounds, so the size is just about where you want for an NFL quarterback.