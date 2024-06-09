2025 NFL mock draft: Entire first round mock draft predictions
3. Denver Broncos: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado
The Denver Broncos seem to be another team expected to bottom out by a lot of NFL pundits this coming season, but I don’t know if Sean Payton has ever had a team this bad. His worst years in New Orleans, even the 2021 season in which he cycled through Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill, Trevor Siemian, and Ian Book at QB, the team won nine games.
At any rate, I don’t think the Broncos would complain about being able to add Travis Hunter to their roster because he could be a viable option at multiple positions. At this point, it’s tough to know where he’s going to settle in as an NFL player, but there’s money to be made both as a receiver and corner. Heck, maybe they’d even let him try playing both ways.
4. Washington Commanders: Will Campbell, OT, LSU
The Washington Commanders went and used their top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels. At this stage of the process, I still love the idea of them going after his college teammate Will Campbell to come in and fill arguably their other top need offensively right now.
The offensive line couldn’t be rebuilt in the same offseason as the Commanders rebuilt just about every other aspect of their roster. The pass rush needed to be revamped, they needed a franchise QB, and just about every other area needed touching up. They can address offensive tackle early on in the 2025 NFL Draft and in this mock draft scenario, they get the best OT in the class.