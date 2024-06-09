2025 NFL mock draft: Entire first round mock draft predictions
7. Las Vegas Raiders: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan
The Las Vegas Raiders could be one of those teams that ends up picking a lot higher in the 2025 NFL Draft than people anticipate based on how well they played down the stretch last season. The Raiders got a lot of extra wind in their sails when the team fired Josh McDaniels and replaced him with Antonio Pierce, but the honeymoon phase is over.
This is a team that is going out in 2024 with Gardner Minshew and/or Aidan O’Connell at the QB position. They couldn’t trade up for Jayden Daniels. They missed on Michael Penix Jr., and they would still need a QB in this scenario. With no one available that is currently projected to go this high (maybe Quinn Ewers), the Raiders go after the best player on the board and get the big, nasty, disruptive Mason Graham for their defensive front.
8. Arizona Cardinals: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M
The Arizona Cardinals were really tough week in and week out in the first year of the Jonathan Gannon era. Considering how well the Cardinals played (relative to expectations) and how bad the Eagles’ defense was without Gannon, it’s clear that Arizona got this hire right. We’ll likely see them progress in year two, but if they get another top 10 pick to work with in next year’s draft, this roster is going to get an even better infusion of young talent.
Nic Scourton is a former Purdue transfer who is coming off of a season in which he had 15 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. He’s a big-bodied edge at 6-foot-4, 280 pounds, almost a traditional 4-3 defensive end. Jonathan Gannon could find ways to get him favorable matchups and maximize those pass rush skills.