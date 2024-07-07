2025 NFL mock draft: Entire first-round mock draft predictions
21. Cleveland Browns: Ollie Gordon II, RB, Oklahoma State
Running backs are back in the first round! Finding running backs worth a first-round investment has been difficult to do these days, but it’s not impossible either. One of the teams that might be willing to do it is the Cleveland Browns, who have one of the better overall rosters in the NFL and a situation that could reasonably justify a first-round running back.
If the Browns are picking in the 20s next year, it means they made the playoffs again. But Deshaun Watson’s performance this season looms large over the future of the franchise.
In order for the Browns to justify a first-round running back, a lot will have to happen. Watson needs to play well. Nick Chubb will probably be gone. The Browns are going to be a team that runs the ball a lot and someone like Ollie Gordon can be a game-changer. He had over 2,000 yards from scrimmage last year at Oklahoma State with a whopping 21 touchdowns on the ground.
22. Miami Dolphins: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
The Miami Dolphins don’t lack much offensively, but getting a stud tight end in the mix would be the final “infinity stone” of Mike McDaniels’ offensive gauntlet. There are big questions looming over the Dolphins long-term involving the contract status of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, but this is a team that could make a lot of noise deep into the playoffs if they could stay healthy.
There were some big losses for the Dolphins this offseason defensively that are going to be worth monitoring, but adding someone like Colston Loveland at tight end would make the offense even more explosive and unstoppable. Loveland is a big-play threat at the tight end position who would get a ton of favorable matchups in Miami.