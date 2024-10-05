2025 NFL mock draft: Full first-round mock with major surprise at the top
13. New Orleans Saints - Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
The New Orleans Saints got off to a wicked 2-0 start and genuinely felt like the best team in the NFL. They’re now 2-2 and feel like the most average team in the NFL, so that’s probably right where they should be. The issue with the Saints is their long-term cap space is a disaster and their roster is definitely on the older side with some of the key positions.
With a slew of long-term needs on the roster, the Saints should look at themselves in the mirror and acknowledge that this current set-up is not going to work for the long-term, so they should embrace selling at the 2024 NFL Trade Deadline and getting some youth in the building.
At pick 13 in this 2025 NFL mock draft, the Saints will take Mykel Williams, a pass-rusher from Georgia. The second-most important thing on an NFL roster after getting the franchise QB right is having the ability to get to the QB, but with a first-round QB out of reach, the Saints get a pass-rusher.
Could New Orleans hand the keys over to Spencer Rattler in 2025 and move on from Derek Carr?
14. Dallas Cowboys - Luther Burden, WR, Missouri
The Dallas Cowboys getting a WR like Luther Burden in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft is probably want Jerry Jones dreams of. The team definitely needs to improve at running back and also needs to bring in another wide receiver. Well, if you ask me, WR is a much more efficient use of a first-round pick than a running back.
Burden is in the mold of guys like Deebo Samuel and Ja’Marr Chase, so he could end up being one of the most explosive players in the NFL someday. The Cowboys could also use some help along their offensive line and definitely need to figure out how to stop the run.
Depending on how Dallas finishes this season, they could bring some huge change to the franchise.