2025 NFL mock draft: Full three-round mock draft predictions
3. Denver Broncos: Mykel Williams, EDGE/DL, Georgia
The Denver Broncos are expected by many to be really bad this upcoming season, and if they are, they might be set up pretty well to address some of the weakest areas of their roster in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Broncos got their potential franchise QB for Sean Payton in Bo Nix, the 12th overall pick in the 2024 class. Not everyone was on board with Nix as a 1st-round player, so people will view the Broncos as being very much in the QB market if they end up in this position but here they go after a defensive playmaker.
Mykel Williams has appeared in our 2025 NFL mock drafts all offseason but it seems like there is a bit of a growing school of thought out there that he could end up being in the #1 overall pick conversation. The athletic tools are certainly there, and the Broncos could use another player on the defensive front to line up from a variety of alignments and disrupt plays.
4. Washington Commanders: Will Campbell, OT, LSU
The Washington Commanders smashed reset on the entire organization this offseason, but they’re hoping to replicate the same type of success we saw from the Houston Texans last year. I don’t know if that’s realistically in the cards, but the elements are there for the Commanders to at least make a little more noise this year certainly compared to last year.
Bringing in Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Jayden Daniels has rejuvenated the excitement surrounding a franchise that has new ownership, a new general manager, a new head coach, and an overhauled roster.
Because of how much this team turned over in 2024, obviously not every need could be addressed. The Commanders still need to go after some help for the offensive line in 2025 and getting Jayden Daniels’s former LSU teammate to come in and start at left tackle would be huge.