2025 NFL mock draft: Full three-round mock draft predictions
7. Las Vegas Raiders: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan
If the Las Vegas Raiders are picking anywhere near this high next year, they are going to need to be aggressive in pursuing an upgrade at the quarterback position. It feels like the Raiders have completely whiffed on what they have wanted at the position the last couple of years. They seemingly wanted to lure Tom Brady out of retirement at one point and had to settle for signing Jimmy Garoppolo, which turned out to be a disaster.
They wanted either Jayden Daniels or possibly Michael Penix Jr. in the 2024 NFL Draft class and couldn’t figure out a way to secure either. The Raiders are a very interesting team right now because of their QB situation as well as the hiring of Antonio Pierce as the full-time coach. Assuming Pierce is still the coach beyond this year, he’s going to want to continue upgrading his defensive front. Adding Mason Graham to go along with newcomer Christian Wilkins, Maxx Crosby, and Tyree Wilson.
8. Arizona Cardinals: Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky
The Arizona Cardinals are an ascending team as far as I’m concerned. I won’t be surprised to see them picking outside of the top 10 in next year’s draft if Kyler Murray stays healthy all season long. He’s now got a legit #1 receiver to flow the offense through, and with Marvin Harrison Jr. as the go-to threat in this offense, the Cardinals will be more than just a tough four-win team. They could win eight games this season.
With that in mind, Arizona needs to continue to fortify itself in the trenches on either side of the ball. This 2025 draft class is going to be loaded on the defensive line and one of the most interesting players in the group is Kentucky’s Deone Walker, a 350-pound defensive tackle who made 12.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks last season. Guys at 6-foot-6, 350 pounds should not be able to do that.