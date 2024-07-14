2025 NFL mock draft: Here is a full first-round mock draft prediction
13. Indianapolis Colts - Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
The Indianapolis Colts could be a sneaky good team in the 2024 NFL Season, and if second-year QB Anthony Richardson pans out, Indy could be a dark-horse Super Bowl team. This is the same team that won nine games in the 2023 NFL Season with Gardner Minshew taking a majority of the snaps. That just goes to show you how talented their coaching staff is.
Richardson’s ceiling is insanely high, but it’s up to him to hit it. The Colts did add to their defense this offseason, taking first-round pass-rusher Laiatu Latu in 2024. Well, why not do that again with Mykel Williams?
The offense is very good on paper, but their defense could still use a bit of work. I have personally been very critical of GM Chris Ballard, but he seems to have found something here. If Richardson does not pan out or again struggles with injuries, the Colts may have to have a tough conversation with themselves, as his style of play simply might not be sustainable in the NFL.
14. Pittsburgh Steelers - Deone Walker DT, Kentucky
Don’t look now, but the Pittsburgh Steelers are getting older along the defensive front. Both Cameron Heyward and TJ Watt are beginning to get up there in age, and the Steelers have always prioritized the trenches, so I don’t see how they would not do that in the 2025 NFL Draft. Deone Walker figures to be one of the first defensive tackles taken off the board next April, and the Steelers are able to get him here.
The biggest story for Pittsburgh this offseason has been re-doing their QB room with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, but neither QB has been all that great for them this offseason. The Steelers do need a long-term answer at QB, but them picking 14th overall in 2025 is not a great spot to find that person.