2025 NFL mock draft: These 3 teams can finish their rebuild next year
Let's continue to look way ahead to the 2025 NFL Draft and highlight three teams that could finish off their rebuilds. There are a few teams in the NFL who could have some fun upside this year but are obviously not quite ready to compete.
It does take quite a bit to build and sustain a winning NFL roster, as there is a reason why General Managers and head coaches lose their jobs. Could these three teams cap off their own rebuilds with the 2025 NFL Draft?
Denver Broncos
I honestly would not call what the Denver Broncos have done the past two offseasons as rebuilding, as they already had a decent foundation in place. The team quickly moved on from Russell Wilson this offseason and replaced him with Bo Nix, the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. In Denver, Nix will come into a pretty solid situation.
The Broncos have a competent offensive line, a ton of mouths to feed on offense, and a much-improved defense on paper. Given that they won eight games last year and obviously got better roster-wise, it's hard not to see this team cap off this re-tooling in the 2025 NFL Draft. Head coach Sean Payton clearly knows what he is doing over there in Denver.
Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings are in a similar situation to the Denver Broncos, as they reset with a rookie QB in the 2024 NFL Draft. JJ McCarthy is not likely to start Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season, but that might be exactly what the Vikings are wanting, as McCarthy needs some time to develop. But take a look at the Vikings roster; what exactly is this team clearly missing?
They are strong in the backfield, at wide receiver, tight end, offensive line, and have a decent defensive front. The secondary could perhaps use a bit of work, but that is surely a position group that General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah can shore up next offseason. If JJ McCarthy ends up being who they hope he can be, the Vikings may boast one of the most complete rosters in the NFL.
Even though Kirk Cousins was efficient, and even though they were winning games with him, it was clearly time for a change, and the Vikings front office has really set this team up nicely to blossom in 2025.
Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals have the hardest part down; the franchise quarterback. Kyler Murray is excellent and is going to play the best football of his career in the 2024 NFL Season. Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort has done a nice job at trying to rebuild this roster through his first two offseasons on the job, and even though the Cardinals won just four games in 2023, they were quite the four-win team.
I have predicted them to double their win total in 2024, and that could set up nicely for Ossenfort and his front office personnel to put the finishing touches on what could be a breakout team in the 2025 NFL Season. The Cardinals are beginning to have a foundation form on offense with guys like Murray, Trey McBride, Marvin Harrison Jr, and Paris Johnson.
Do not rule this team out from making a bit of noise in 2024. But especially do not rule them out from being a force in 2025.