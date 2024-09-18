2025 NFL mock draft: Updated draft order and team needs after Week 2
2nd Overall - Indianapolis Colts (QB, CB, S)
The Indianapolis Colts may have a need at quarterback heading into the 2025 NFL Draft. Anthony Richardson is still very new, but he just cannot yet complete passes at an NFL level and has thrown too many interceptions. I think at the very least, they are going to give Richardson the entirety of the 2024 NFL Season to develop, but if it's not good enough, the Colts may pivot.
Young quarterbacks often have a ton on their plate almost immediately in the NFL, and Richardson is just 22 years old and may begin to see some pressure mount if he can't clean his game up and become more efficient as a passer. The Colts have also had huge needs in the secondary for multiple years now, so you have to wonder what would happen with GM Chris Ballard if this year does not yield the results they expect?
1st Overall - Cincinnati Bengals (OL, WR, TE)
I do not envision the Cincinnati Bengals having the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. This team starts slow nearly every season, and them being 0-2 is not really much of a shock. They nearly escaped Kansas City with a win, but some perhaps questionable officiating gave the Chiefs new life at the end of the game.
However, it's clear that the Bengals have more needs on offense than on defense. They will probably lose WR Tee Higgins in free agency, and who knows what happens with Ja'Marr Chase. A need for a game-changer at tight end is also present, as Mike Gesicki is just a temporary solution. The offensive line is always a unit that Cincy needs to re-work and re-do from time to time, so I plugged in the OL as another need as well.
Can the Bengals get their season back on the right track in the coming weeks? If they win three of their next four games, they'd sit at 3-3 and be in much better shape going forward.