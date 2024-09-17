7 overreactions after NFL Week 2: Cowboys disappoint, Joe Burrow not the same
What's the NFL without storylines? The 2024 NFL season has kicked off with an all-out blitz after a wild Week 2 that shook up the league. Joe Burrow, once seen as the man who dethroned Mahomes, is under fire after a rocky start. The Cowboys are crumbling under pressure—again. Tua Tagovailoa’s latest injury has reignited retirement talks, and rookie Caleb Williams is already being slapped with the “bust” label. Even Bryce Young's career seemed to have hit a brick wall with the Panthers.
Are these early-season overreactions or signs of deeper trouble? Let's find out.
NFC West is looking like the Cardinals division
The Arizona Cardinals might be gearing up to surprise the NFL and take the NFC West in 2024. With the San Francisco 49ers losing a game in Week 2 and Christian McCaffrey dealing with injuries, they may not be as dominant as everyone predicted. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Rams are falling apart with Cooper Kupp re-injuring himself and Puka Nacua on IR, and their defense isn’t the same without Aaron Donald leading the charge. The window is wide open for the Cardinals.
Kyler Murray, fresh off a stellar Week 2 performance, posted a perfect passer rating and has hit his stride, showing command over the offense. The addition of rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has given the team a true No. 1 target, helping to unlock Arizona's offensive potential. In their 41-10 victory over the Rams, Murray threw for 266 yards and three touchdowns, including two to Harrison.
With an offense that’s clicking and a defense that shut down the Rams, the Cardinals could be the team to watch in the NFC West. If they continue at this pace and avoid injuries, they could take advantage of a weakened division and shock everyone by finishing at the top.
Joe Burrow hasn’t been the same since beating Mahomes
Remember when Joe Burrow was hailed as the quarterback who dethroned Mahomes, with fans even dubbing Arrowhead Stadium as "Burrowhead"? Well, Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season saw another Bengals vs. Chiefs showdown, and once again, Patrick Mahomes got the last laugh. In a thrilling game, the Chiefs narrowly defeated the Bengals 26-25 with a game-winning field goal from Harrison Butker. The loss dropped Cincinnati to 0-2, raising serious questions about Joe Burrow.
Burrow managed a solid performance, throwing for 258 yards and two touchdowns, but it wasn't enough. Meanwhile, Mahomes struggled with two touchdowns and two interceptions, but his team showed they owned the Bengals.
There’s no doubt that fans are beginning to wonder if Burrow’s best days are behind him. Whether it’s the pressure from his massive contract extension or lingering injuries, the Bengals are looking vulnerable. Two games into the 2024 season, people are questioning if beating Mahomes in the 2023 AFC Championship was Burrow’s peak. Could this be the beginning of his downfall? After all, the media labels wins as quarterback stats (when convenient) and Burrow is 5-7 in his last 12 starts. Is it time to sound the alarm? Probably not, but we know how this goes.