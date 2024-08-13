3 big-name players who could still be traded before the 2024 NFL Season
There is still quite a bit of time before the start of the 2024 NFL Season. Could these three big-name players find new homes before the year begins?
The drama of the 2024 NFL Offseason might not be over yet! There could still be some major movement across the league, as there are two wide receivers who seem to be unhappy, and an elite AFC pass rusher who could use a new home.
Let's dive into these three players who could be traded before the regular season begins.
Matthew Judon, EDGE, New England Patriots
There have been teams who have called the New England Patriots about Matthew Judon, and it makes no sense for the Patriots to keep him. He's got one more year left on his deal and likely won't re-sign with the team. The Patriots are also going to be a pretty bad team in 2024, as they are in year one of a rebuild. They have a rookie head coach and rookie QB, so success will be hard to find in 2024.
Getting a draft pick for Matthew Judon, who has 32 sacks in 38 games for the Patriots, is the best value he brings to the team right now. A potential bidding war could begin for teams who are in more of a position to succeed, so the Pats could get a higher pick for his services.
CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
One big-name wide receiver who does not have a deal yet is CeeDee Lamb of the Dallas Cowboys. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had recently said that there was no rush to get the deal done, so it might not be likely that Lamb would get a long-term deal from the team.
With only weeks remaining before the 2024 NFL Season, and Lamb holding out, wouldn't a trade make sense? The Cowboys have also not extended Dak Prescott or Micah Parsons, so you have to wonder what their priorities are at this point. I would not be surprised to see Dallas blow it up at the end of the 2024 NFL Season if the team again falters in the postseason.
They could also get a haul back for CeeDee Lamb, as he's arguably the best WR in the league, so the Cowboys should keep this trade open.
Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers
Honestly, this situation is getting downright ridiculous, and it seems like Brandon Aiyuk is being a bit dramatic here if you ask me. At some point, a solution will come, but it's not come yet. The common reports seem to indicate that Aiyuk will either stick with the San Francicso 49ers on a long-term deal or play for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Steelers have been actively involved this offseason in trying to improve their WR room, and could eventually land Aiyuk. With the 49ers having so many large contracts and QB Brock Purdy needing a deal next offseason, trading Aiyuk might be the best course of action for the team. They did take WR Ricky Pearsall in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, so perhaps that was the beginning of the end for Aiyuk in SF.