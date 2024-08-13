Studs and duds from Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Preseason
With the entire first week of the 2024 NFL Preseason behind us, let's dive into some studs and duds from the first slate of games.
There are still a ton of preseason games left to go before the start of the 2024 NFL Season. The first week of preseason action brought a ton of awesome storylines to cover. There were a ton of studs that balled out in Week 1 and a ton of players who simply disappointed.
There were a ton of studs that balled out in Week 1 and a ton of players who simply disappointed.
Stud: Bo Nix
Denver Broncos rookie QB Bo Nix went 15/21 for 125 yards and one touchdown in his NFL debut. For all who bashed the Broncos taking Nix with the 12th overall pick back in April, he sure shut them up for this week, at least. Nix looked in command and in control of the Sean Payton offense. Payton's offenses are very complex, so the fact that Bo Nix looked as good as he did is pretty good stuff for the Broncos and their chances with the rookie passer.
Dud: LA Chargers QBs not named Justin Herbert
Oh boy. Do the LA Chargers have a backup QB problem? With Justin Herbert recovering from a foot injury, the Chargers may have to tap into their QB2 for a game or two. Well, all of Easton Stick, Max Duggan, and Luis Perez combined to go just 14/32 for one interception. If I were Jim Harbaugh, I might consider trying to see who is out there on the FA market to bring in at QB.
Chargers GM Joe Hortiz should look to make a move like this, as the other QBs on the roster not named Justin Herbert just did not look good at all and should not be counted on to be a QB2 in the 2024 NFL Season.
Dud: LA Chargers run defense
The LA Chargers Week 1 opponent, the Seattle Seahawks, managed to rack up a whopping 156 rushing yards against the weak Chargers defense. For a team coached by the old-school Jim Harbaugh, you would think that they'd be a bit better in the trenches. Well, that was not the case in Week 1, at least, so you have to wonder if this could be a huge problem for the Chargers as we approach the 2024 NFL Season.
Stud: Caleb Williams
Chicago Bears rookie QB Caleb Williams went 4/7 for 95 yards in his NFL debut, including this outstanding throw on the run against the Buffalo Bills:
It's almost as if Caleb Williams over Justin Fields was the right move for the Bears front office to make. He was not downright insane, but he was very good in his debut, and that's all you can ask for. It definitely felt like a franchise QB under center for the Bears in their victory against the Buffalo Bills.