3 biggest problems that could plague certain NFL teams in the 2024 season
There are numerous NFL teams who could become true contenders in the 2024 season, but they could be held back by these major problems.
Every single NFL team is facing at least one problem for the 2024 NFL Season, but some of these problems are simply greater than other ones. Across the NFL, three huge problems stick out as being the absolute biggest.
Let's dive into the three biggest problems that could plague NFL teams in the 2024 season.
3 biggest problems that could plague certain NFL teams in the 2024 season
Browns limited by QB Deshaun Watson
The Cleveland Browns truly have a Super Bowl roster. It's stacked, and a lot of credit goes to GM Andrew Berry for the job that he has done. However, his biggest move also happens to be his worst move at the moment, as Deshaun Watson has been thoroughly awful during his first two seasons with the team.
The Browns have everything they need to be a top team in the NFL and to make a deep playoff run, as when Watson is at his best, there may not be five QBs on the planet better than him. But that's the problem here. Deshaun Watson has shown no signs of his former self when he was with the Houston Texans, so the Browns entire seasond and future of their franchise depends on Deshaun Watson.
QB Aaron Rodgers and his health could impact New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers is certainly recovered from his torn Achilles, and he should be back for Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season. The last time Rodgers played a full season was in 2022 with the Green Bay Packers, and he finished with a passer rating in the low 90s, so it was not Rodgers' best year at all.
Well, that is the most recent version of Rodgers that we currently have, so the Jets might not be in a great spot for success. We all know that their defense is top-tier, so their season truly hinges on Rodgers. Moreover, jobs are on the line. How would head coach Robert Saleh and General Manager Joe Douglas survive after 2024 if Aaron Rodgers doesn't play that well and the Jets don't make the postseason?
This is a very nerve-racking situation, I am sure. Aaron Rodgers has a ton of influence on this team, but he may have an uphill battle to succeed.
Miami Dolphins not being able to play in cold weather
If every NFL game was played in 70 degree weather, the Miami Dolphins may just win the Super Bowl. Unfortunately for the Dolphins, that is not the case. The Dolphins may have one of the five best rosters in all of football, but man, it's hard for me to take them seriously if they again cannot show a little grit when it gets cold out.
This is a team that gets exposed in cold weather, and as pathetic as it may sound, that could be the only thing preventing them from making a deep playoff run in the 2024 NFL Season. They have star-studded talent on both sides of the ball and really have no reason to not go far, but Mother Nature can be brutal sometimes, and this one factor could doom the Dolphins in 2024.