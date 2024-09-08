3 biggest Sunday matchups for Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season
The first Sunday of the the 2024 NFL Season is here, so let's dive into the biggest matchups for today's games. We're now two games into the 2024 NFL Season, but today brings the first Sunday of the new year. All 32 will have played a game between now and Monday Night Football, so there are bound to be some great matchups.
Brand-new storylines highlight the start of the 2024 NFL Season, as the Chiefs look to three-peat and a few rookie quarterbacks get their first start of their NFL careers. Let's dive into the biggest matchups for Sunday's games of Week 1.
3 biggest Sunday matchups for Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season
Tennessee @ Chicago
The first and much-anticipated start of Caleb Williams' career will come at home against the Tennessee Titans. The thing with Week 1 is that if either of these teams end up being horrible, they won't know it in Week 1. I believe the Titans will struggle a lot this year, and also happen to think the Bears will be solid, but the Titans won't know any better, so them coming into Chicago and winning this game would not be a surprise.
It's a matchup of two young QBs in Caleb Williams and Wil Levis, but you have to figure that Williams and the Bears will be under a microscope in this game.
Denver @ Seattle
Another rookie QB who gets his first start in Week 1 is Bo Nix of the Denver Broncos, who was the most efficient rookie QB of the 2024 NFL preseason. Nix fits quite well into the Broncos offense led by Sean Payton, so some have said that immediate success is likely. Nix's ceiling in the NFL may be limited given his 61 collegiate starts, but him being able to lead this offense in year one would not be a surprise.
The Seattle Seahawks are in year one of the Mike Macdonald era after years of having Pete Carroll run the show. They definitely added players this offseason but could be held back by their average-not-good quarterback in Geno Smith. The Seahawks likely have the advantage here given they are at home and against a rookie signal-caller.
Los Angeles @ Detroit
A rematch of the NFC Wild Card Round in 2023, the Los Angeles Rams head into Detroit and will try to knock off the Lions. The way I see it is the Rams unexpectedly great 2023 season and what they did this offseason has them firmly in the Super Bowl mix yet again. The Lions are also in this mix, as they have a strong roster, perhaps the best in the NFL, and did make a deep run in 2023.
It's another Matthew Stafford/Jared Goff matchup, but if we're being real here, the Rams have definitely won this trade thus far. Stafford and the Rams did win the Super Bowl in 2021, so until the Lions do that, this trade is and will continue to be one-sided. The Lions are the better team heading into this game, and it feels like this year may be their year.
I mean, they've improved under this current regime in each year, and I am not sure what more General Manager Brad Holmes would need to do here to get this team in a better spot. If might be all or nothing in 2024 for Detroit.