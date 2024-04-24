3 bold predictions for the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft
Let's make some bold predictions for the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
We made it, gang. The 2024 NFL Draft is today, and there are surely going to be some fireworks. Let's make three bold predictions for the first round. Finally, it's here. The months of draft prep and mock drafts and everything in between will finally take a backseat to the real thing. The NFL world truly lives for the NFL Draft.
It's one of the best times of the year, and this year could be one of the best drafts in terms of entertainment value. With the amount of QBs that can hear their names called early on and the massively talented prospect pool on offense, teams are going to be all over the place in trying to improve their roster.
1. Six quarterbacks go in the top 16 picks
Six??? Yes; Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, JJ McCarthy, Bo Nix, and Michael Penix Jr will not only all go in the first round, but will all get taken in the top-16 selections, which would be nearly half of the first half of the NFL Draft. It'd be an unprecedented amount of QBs going this high, but this class is truly that talented.
You'll see a few teams sit with their current pick and take a quarterback, but you can also see a few teams making some sort of draft-day trade to move up or even move down for a passer. Make no mistake; this many quarterbacks will be off the board by the time pick 17 is on the clock.