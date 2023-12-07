3 bold predictions for Week 14 of 2023 season
2. There will be a three-way tie atop the AFC South
A season ago, the Jacksonville Jaguars overcame a 4-8 start and won the AFC South for the first time since 2017. Their 9-8 finish was also the club’s best mark since that season, one that ended with an appearance in the AFC Championship Game.
What made the showing by Doug Pederson’s club even more impressive was the fact that the Jaguars had finished dead last in their division four straight years from 2018-2021. A year ago, it was the Houston Texans that resided in the divisional basement with a 3-13-1 mark.
Now 12 games into 2023, the club has more than doubled that victory total. DeMeco Ryans’ club, as well as the equally-surprising Indianapolis Colts, are sitting with 7-5 records. The latter suffered through a 4-11-1 showing in 2022, but are currently riding a four-game winning streak.
This Week, all four AFC South teams, including the 4-8 Titans, are on the road. Tennessee is at Miami on Monday night. On Sunday, the first-place Jaguars (with or without starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence) visit Cleveland, the Colts are at Cincinnati and the Texans face the Jets at MetLife Stadium. Each game kicks off at 1:00 pm ET. Later that afternoon, don’t be shocked if all three teams own identical 8-5 records.