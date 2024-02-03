3 crazy offseason trades that would shake up the NFL in 2024
I think we are again in store to see some crazy trades during the 2024 NFL Offseason. These three would truly shake up the league. Teams are getting more and more aggressive in their quest to win a Super Bowl. And why would that stop now? Trades, signings, and huge moves up the draft boards are on full blast in the NFL.
Gone are the days of patiently rebuilding, it seems. Well, there are a plethora of trade candidates during the 2024 offseason. While not every trade candidate will be moved, some will surely be on new teams in 2024. Could these three trades shake up the NFL if they went down in 2024?
1. Davante Adams to the New York Jets
Davante Adams seemed to want to play for the Las Vegas Raiders so he could reunite with his college teammate, Derek Carr. Well, Carr now plays for the New Orleans Saints, and I think Adams is just out of place being in LV. The Raiders yet again have a hew head coach and general manager, and are needing a ton of help across their roster.
Most importantly, they need a franchise quarterback. With a high pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Raiders could further bolster their draft capital by trading Adams to a desperate NFL team, the New York Jets, who are sucked into the Aaron Rodgers madness, and there is no light at the end of the tunnel for them. Adding Adams would be yet another win-now, desperation move for the franchise.