3 major storylines to follow during 2024 NFL Offseason
Slowly but surely, the 2024 NFL Offseason will kick up a notch and major storylines will be everywhere.
2. Will there be a pre-draft trade?
It's happened before where teams have made a major move and traded up the NFL Draft board. The San Francisco 49ers did this back in 2021, as they traded up to the third overall pick to draft Trey Lance. I think this could be a huge storyline, as the top of the 2024 NFL Draft is filled with elite talent.
Notably, the Chicago Bears have the No. 1 overall pick and could reset their QB situation with Caleb Williams. However, some people seem to think that the Bears should continue to build around Justin Fields, so perhaps they could trade down from the top pick. Right now, there is no indication that the Bears are going to do one thing or another.
Could a team picking below Chicago make a bold enough offer to get Bears GM Ryan Poles to again trade down? The Carolina Panthers did this last year, as they made the move from their ninth overall pick up to the top slot, where they selected Bryce Young. And because Carolina was just so bad in 2023, the Bears are still picking first overall.
Caleb Williams seems to be a generational prospect, so there could be a plethora of teams wanting to move up the 2024 NFL Draft board.