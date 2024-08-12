3 major things we learned after Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Preseason
The first slate of preseason action for the 2024 NFL Season is now finished. Let's dive into three big things we learned after the first week.
There were a ton of storylines during the first week of preseason action that kicked off the 2024 NFL preseason schedule. With multiple weeks still left between now and the start of the regular season, there is still a lot that can change. From the first week of games, let's dive into three major things we learned.
Justin Fields is still Justin Fields
Justin Fields showed precisely what he showed during his first three seasons in the NFL with the Chicago Bears. He'll make a great throw here and there, make a great play with his legs, but will also leav you ripping your hair out. He fumbled two snaps and took two sacks in his first preseason action with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Many people have tried to convince us that a change in scenery for Fields will lead to greener pastures on the field, but that just is not the case and will not be the case. Justin Fields is now in the Black and Gold, but is still the same quarterback. He's not a franchise passer no matter how many electric plays he makes with his legs.
The Denver Broncos may have struck gold with Bo Nix
Denver Broncos rookie QB Bo Nix went 15/21 for 125 and one touchdown in his first ever action in the NFL. It was an outstanding outing for the team's rookie QB, and for as much as the NFL world bashed the Denver Broncos for this selection, it looks like it's paid off thus far, as Nix has looked great in camp and has proved it on the field thus far.
The Broncos took the sixth and final QB in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but they may have struck gold with Bo Nix. There is still a lot of time left, but when you consider rookie QBs, you also have to consider their fit within the offense, and Bo Nix playing in a Sean Payton offense is easily the best fit of any rookie passer.
LA Chargers already in early trouble?
Justin Herbert is dealing with a foot injury that could linger into the 2024 NFL Season, and while Herbert is likely to be ready for Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season, the injury could still be painful for the tough QB to deal with, so you'd think that the Chargers would have a viable backup QB, right? Wrong. The Chargers lost by 13 points in their first preseason game.
All of Easton Stick, Luis Perez, and Max Dugan got action under center for LA. They combined to go 14/32 for 133 yards and one interception. Not great. Even though Justin Herbert may not need to miss any time, there is also a shot that he could be sidelined for a game or two during the season if this injury keeps impacting him.
With no clear viable backup QB on the roster, the already depth-weak LA Chargers could be in an even worse spot.