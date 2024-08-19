3 most disastrous quarterback moves of the 2024 NFL Offseason
The 2024 NFL Offseason has been filled with a ton of drama and major moves. Which three QB moves stick out as clearly being the worst? The QB carousel across the NFL is continuing to go on. The 2024 NFL Offseason was no different, as teams are getting more and more aggressive in trying to improve their rosters.
Well, not every team made a major QB move this offseason made the correct one, so let's dive into the three most disastrous QB moves of the 2024 NFL Offseason.
Steelers signing QB Russell Wilson
I understand the move by the Pittsburgh Steelers, but early returns do not look great, and it appears as though Russell Wilson is just not a viable NFL quarterback at this point in his NFL career. It's a pretty depressing decline for Wilson, who was once a top-5 QB in this league, but not anymore.
The Steelers also brought in QB Justin Fields, who may actually be a better option to start for Pittsburgh. At the very least, Fields presents a bit of a higher ceiling as a runner. Overall, the Steelers may have upgraded at QB based on who they had last year, but Russell Wilson is only going to stunt the growth of some of the young players on offense.
Even though this was for a veteran minimum deal, the Steelers made a huge mistake here.
Falcons signing QB Kirk Cousins
It's not that Kirk Cousins is bad; he isn't. He's been among the most efficient quarterbacks this decade, but he definitely got a bit overpaid, and it's clear that this QB situation in Atlanta is just awkward. Cousins somehow scored a four-year, $180 million deal from the Falcons. It's obvious that the Falcons felt like they had to put a winning product on the field now, so they chased after Cousins.
The ceiling with Cousins under center is probably just a playoff berth, but at the very least, Atlanta will not be a disaster, but to then double-down at QB and take Michael Penix Jr at pick eight in the 2024 NFL Draft was a huge mistake. And if they had eyes on Penix the entire time, signing Cousins just made no sense.
A $180 million bridge quarterback is just some ugly work from Falcons GM Terry Fontenot.
Raiders signing QB Gardner Minshew
This was an odd move, honestly. What exactly are the Las Vegas Raiders attempting to do in the 2024 NFL Season? They just named Gardner Minshew the starter Aidan O'Connell, so they've already admitted that this season is a loss. Minshew is a high-end backup and nothing more, so the Raiders have effectively told the rest of the NFL that they do not plan on winning many games in 2024.
The team gave Minshew a two-year deal, but where exactly will Minshew Mania take the Raiders in 2024? After blowing up the current regime and starting fresh with Antonio Pierce and Tom Telesco as the head coach and GM, Vegas should have either blown it up entirely or should have made a huge push for a rookie QB in the NFL Draft.
Trying to patch-work this situation with a backup-caliber QB in Minshew is just bad work.